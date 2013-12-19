SAO PAULO Dec 19 One of Brazil's biggest flour mills, Moinho Pacifico, said an Argentine trader that supplies it with wheat would not be able to meet its contract for January.

Lawrence Pih, chief executive of Pacifico, in an interview said the "default" on delivery would force Brazil's flour milling industry to look for wheat elsewhere.

Brazil has been turning to North America to cover its local wheat demand in the absence of sufficient supplies from neighboring Argentina, where the government has restricted exports. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)