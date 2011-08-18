* Windy shores, booming power demand, boost market appeal

* Skeptics say wind boom may be overestimating potential (Updates with auction results)

By Brian Ellsworth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 Brazil's blustery coastlines and booming electricity demand have spurred a wind-power gold rush as investors flock to build turbines and set up wind farms.

As wind projects slowly shed government protection to compete head-to-head with traditionally cheaper fossil fuel energy, government power auctions this week are hinting at the sector's potential strength.

Wind projects in the auction on Wednesday won 39 percent of the total capacity contracted, offering an average price of 99.58 reais ($62.91) per megawatt hour. That was not only below the auction's overall average of 102.07 reais, but also below the average price for natural gas projects of 103.26 reais

A second auction on Thursday will not include natural gas projects.

The results signaled that Brazil's wind industry can continue lowering generation costs, a trend that has spurred investment in wind farms and equipment factories -- and could help diversify Brazil's hydro-dependent energy system.

Some skeptics still say wind power has gotten ahead of itself, noting it remains roughly double the cost of power produced by the large hydroelectric dams that provide most of the country's electricity.

Government leaders, excited to promote an alternative to hydro-power, say tumbling wind costs are a sign Brazil has helped the industry evolve from an environmentalist dream into a competitive money-maker.

"Before you had a situation in which wind power always needed someone holding its hand, or to have the government behind it -- now wind power is strong enough that it can scare the big players," said Mauricio Tolmasquim, head of the government-run energy research group EPE, before the auction results.

Forty-four wind power projects won in Wednesday's auction, offering 1,067 megawatts of capacity, compared to two natural gas projects offering 1,029 megawatts of capacity. One hydroelectric project and a group of biomass thermoelectric plants, which generally burn bagasse leftover from sugar and ethanol production, also won in the auction.

Brazil's current 1,400 megawatts of installed wind power represent only around 1 percent of its total capacity.

Nonetheless, it is slated to grow almost eight-fold between 2010 and 2014 to reach 4.2 percent, according to wind energy association ABEeolica.

EPE expects Brazil's total power consumption to rise 60 percent between 2010 and 2020, reflecting Brazil's brisk economic growth and expansion of its middle class.

ABEeolica expects 25 billion reais in wind investments between 2009 and the end of 2013.

OVERHYPED?

Wind power has gained traction around the world in the past decade as concerns about greenhouse gas emissions spur greater interest in alternative energy. Brazil created an incentive program in 2004 that offered to buy wind power at higher rates than other types of generation.

By 2010, thanks to new technology, tax breaks, and more local manufacturing of turbines, wind farms were offering to sell power at prices 50 percent lower than the average price during the period of government incentives.

Spain's Gamesa (GAM.MC) and France's Alstom (ALSO.PA) have invested in manufacturing facilities to build wind equipment in Brazil, while General Electric (GE.N) and India's Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS) are studying similar projects.

Brazil has natural advantages for wind energy, including windy coasts in the northeast and the south. Its many dams can make up for the variability of wind generation -- a major problem for wind projects in the United States and elsewhere.

But Adriano Pires, an energy expert with the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure, said the government has spurred excessive optimism about wind power, leading project developers to promise power rates that they may not be able to deliver.

"Brazil has a history of euphoria when it comes to power generation," he said. "Right now wind power is the darling of the government, but that doesn't mean it's going to be sustainable in the long run."

($1=1.5828 reais)