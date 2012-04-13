BRASILIA, April 13 Brazilian Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said the BRICS group of emerging market countries
is likely to make a joint decision on who to support for the
World Bank presidency as soon as Friday.
Mantega said the five countries were still discussing which
candidate they would support. The BRICS group also includes
Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The candidates include former Colombian finance minister
Jose Antonio Ocampo, who visited Brazil on Thursday, as well as
Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and U.S. nominee
Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert.
(Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Editing by James Dalgleish)