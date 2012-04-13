* Colombia's Ocampo withdraws from World Bank contest
* U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim likely winner
* Russia says it supports Kim
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA, April 13 Former Colombian
finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo on Friday withdrew his
candidacy for World Bank president, leaving two candidates in a
race that he said had turned highly political.
With the World Bank board meeting on Monday to pick a new
president, Ocampo said he hoped emerging market nations would
rally behind one candidate, Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala.
Okonjo-Iweala is now the sole candidate from developing
nations in a race against U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim, a
Korean-American health expert who appears almost certain to win
the post.
Ocampo said his candidacy had been "handicapped" by a lack
of support from his own country.
"It is clear that the process is shifting from a strict
merit-based competition, in which my candidacy stood on strong
grounds, into a more political-oriented exercise," he said in a
statement.
"In this process, I stand on weaker grounds due to the lack
of open support from the government of my home country,
Colombia," he added.
Ocampo said he did not believe the selection process had
been fully open, transparent and merit-based, but it had
established a strong precedent for future elections.
However, Ocampo's decision to leave the race does not mean
all developing countries will support Okonjo-Iweala in a straw
poll on Monday when the World Bank board tries to find consensus
on a successor to Robert Zoellick, who is departing in June.
Indeed, the promise of a united front from emerging markets
evaporated on Friday when Russia said it would support Kim,
becoming the first major emerging economy to do so.
"Taking into account Mr. Kim's considerable professional
qualities as well as his experience and knowledge, the Russian
Federation will support the candidacy of Jim Yong Kim during the
voting by the bank's board of directors," the Russian Finance
Ministry said in a statement.
With their candidates, emerging market nations are seeking
to challenge U.S. leadership at the bank to increase their
influence in global economic institutions long controlled by
rich nations.
Under a informal agreement, the World Bank has always been
headed by an American and the IMF by a European.
While Kim is still the favorite to win the World Bank
presidency because of his backing from the United States and
European countries, a rigorous challenge from emerging market
countries could put them in a stronger position to extract
concessions favorable to their interests. It also increases
their odds of winning senior jobs in the future.
The final decision could come down to political
horse-trading and alliances.
