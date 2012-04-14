(Fixes typo on paragraph 4)
* Colombia's Ocampo withdraws from World Bank contest
* U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim likely winner
* Russia says it supports Kim
By Lesley Wroughton and Tiago Pariz
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA, April 13 Former Colombian
finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo ended his bid to become
World Bank president on Friday, leaving two candidates in an
unprecedented challenge to U.S. control of the global
development institution.
With the board of the World Bank to meet on Monday to pick a
new president, Ocampo said he hoped emerging-market nations
would rally behind Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
in a race that he said had turned highly political.
Okonjo-Iweala, a former World Bank managing director, is now
the sole candidate from developing nations in a race against
U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert who
appears almost certain to secure the post.
Ocampo, who was nominated by Brazil, said his candidacy had
been "handicapped" by a lack of support from his own country.
Colombia said last month it was focusing on a bid for the
presidency of the International Labor Organization, where it had
a greater chance of success.
"It is clear that the process is shifting from a strict
merit-based competition, in which my candidacy stood on strong
grounds, into a more political-oriented exercise," he said in a
statement.
"In this process, I stand on weaker grounds due to the lack
of open support from the government of my home country,
Colombia," he added.
Ocampo, now the director of economic and political
development at Columbia University in New York, said he did not
believe the selection process had been conducted in a fully
open, transparent and merit-based fashion, but it had
established a strong precedent.
However, his decision to leave the race does not mean all
developing countries will support Okonjo-Iweala in a straw poll
on Monday when the World Bank board tries to find consensus on a
successor to Robert Zoellick, who is departing in June.
Indeed, the promise of a united front from emerging markets
evaporated on Friday when Russia said it would support Kim,
becoming the first major emerging economy to do so.
"Taking into account Mr. Kim's considerable professional
qualities, as well as his experience and knowledge, the Russian
Federation will support the candidacy of Jim Yong Kim during the
voting by the bank's board of directors," the Russian Finance
Ministry said in a statement.
Under a informal agreement, the World Bank has always been
headed by an American and the International Monetary Fund by a
European.
Emerging-market nations have been seeking to challenge U.S.
leadership at the bank to increase their influence in global
economic institutions long dominated by rich nations.
While Kim is still the favorite to win the World Bank
presidency due to backing from the United States and European
countries, a rigorous challenge from developing countries could
put them in a stronger position to extract concessions.
It also increases their odds of winning senior jobs coming
open in the next few months, including chief economist and head
of the International Finance Corp, the World Bank's
private-sector lending arm.
Okonjo-Iweala thanked Ocampo and said his presence had
helped to further a shared goal of an open selection process.
"I am proud that Dr. Ocampo and I have helped make history
by changing the way that World Bank presidential elections are
contested," she said in a statement.
