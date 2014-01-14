SAO PAULO Jan 14 Avianca Brasil became the
second Brazilian airline to cap the cost of traveling during
this year's World Cup on Tuesday, putting more pressure on the
country's two biggest carriers to do the same.
Avianca will not charge more than 999 reais ($420) for
domestic flights from February to July, Chief Executive José
Efromovich told reporters, the same ceiling that rival airline
Azul pledged for the event in June and July.
Brazilian cities will play host to the World Cup of soccer
from mid-June to mid-July.
Aviation regulator ANAC applauded Azul's decision last week,
encouraging other airlines to follow suit.
Gol Linhas Aereas and TAM, the local unit of
Chile's Latam Airlines Group, came under fire last year
when the government noticed ticket prices soaring during the
World Cup.
Some of that tension could ease starting on Wednesday, when
ANAC is expected to authorize about 1,500 new domestic flights
for the World Cup, expanding travel options between cities
hosting games, which should provide some relief for prices.
Avianca requested 430 of those additional routes, Efromovich
said on Tuesday, part of the airline's plans to expand its
Brazilian network by 19 percent this year. Still, he said the
expected dropoff in business travel during the World Cup would
weigh on revenue during the tournament.