BRASILIA Jan 16 Brazilian aviation regulator
ANAC said on Thursday it will likely grant airlines' requests to
add 1,973 new flights to deal with the demand expected during
World Cup soccer matches in June and July.
Although the expansion in flights and routes represents only
1 percent of the existing system in Brazil, the number of
requests exceeded the roughly 1,500 new flights that had
previously been expected.
"We will grant all the requests. The system has the capacity
to handle those new flights," ANAC's head, Marcelo Guaranys,
told reporters in Brasilia.
The new flights should help contain the rise in air fares
for which carriers have come under scrutiny recently. Airlines
Azul and Avianca Brasil pledged earlier this month to cap
domestic prices at 999 reais ($420).
Brazil's two biggest carriers, Gol Linhas Aereas
and TAM, the local unit of Chile's Latam Airlines Group
, came under fire last year when the government noticed
ticket prices soaring during the World Cup.
Brazil's biggest airlines have been cutting routes, giving
back aircraft and firing flight staff over the past two years to
restore profits amid high fuel prices and a deteriorating
exchange rate.
The local aviation industry is under pressure as one of the
biggest potential embarrassments at the World Cup. The dozen
host cities where games will be played are scattered around a
country the size of the continental United States, which will
force some 3.6 million fans through a series of overloaded
airports.
U.S. fans, who have one of the more grueling itineraries,
will have to book at least 3,500 miles (5,600 km) in domestic
flights between their team's first three matches in Brazil - to
say nothing of the long international legs to arrive in the
South American nation.
ANAC said the legs that will receive the greatest number of
new flights were Guarulhos, Sao Paulo-Fortaleza, Ceara; Santos
Dumont, Rio de Janeiro-Viracopos, Sao Paulo; Galeao, Rio de
Janeiro-Aeroparque, Argentina; Brasilia- Guarulhos; and
Galeao-Ezeiza, Argentina.
ANAC said it expected the airlines to return to their normal
number of flights once the World Cup was over.