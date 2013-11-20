BRIEF-International Shipholding Corp's reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
Nov 20 Brazil Resources Inc : * Brazilian Gold shareholders approve arrangement with Brazil Resources * 94% Brazilian Gold Corp shareholders voted in favour of proposed deal
pursuant to which co will acquire shares of BGC * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
March 6 CSX Corp named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison Chief Executive Officer, bowing to pressure from activist investor Mantle Ridge LP.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.