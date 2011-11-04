BUCHAREST Nov 4 Romania's second-largest bank
BRD , controlled by France's Societe Generale
posted a 19 percent fall in its nine-month net profit
on Friday.
The lender's first half net profit was 382 million lei ($121
million), compared with 474 million lei January-September 2010
and an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 433 million lei.
"The third quarter of this year stood out through the
persistence of a low demand for banking services as the economy
has not recovered yet and its growth is still rather modest,"
Chief Executive Guy Poupet said in a statement.
($1 = 3.167 Romanian Lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)