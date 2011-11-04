BUCHAREST Nov 4 Romania's second-largest bank BRD , controlled by France's Societe Generale posted a 19 percent fall in its nine-month net profit on Friday.

The lender's first half net profit was 382 million lei ($121 million), compared with 474 million lei January-September 2010 and an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 433 million lei.

"The third quarter of this year stood out through the persistence of a low demand for banking services as the economy has not recovered yet and its growth is still rather modest," Chief Executive Guy Poupet said in a statement. ($1 = 3.167 Romanian Lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)