BUCHAREST Feb 14 Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , posted a 7 percent fall in its 2011 net profit on Tuesday.

The lender's 2011 net profit was 465 million lei ($141.34 million), compared with 500.6 million lei in 2010 and an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 485.6 million lei.

"2011 has brought only a tiny revival of the banking market, although the year posted slight economic growth," said BRD CEO Guy Popupet. "Demand for products and services has stayed at a low level." ($1 = 3.2899 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)