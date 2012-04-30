BUCHAREST, April 30 Romania's second-largest
bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, posted a 83 million lei ($25.06 million) net profit
in the first quarter on Monday.
That compared with a forecast for 159.6 million lei in a
Reuters poll.
The bank, which is reporting its results under International
Financial Reporting Standards for the first time, recorded a net
profit of 122.3 million lei in the first quarter of last year
under local accounting standards.
($1 = 3.3120 Romanian lei)
