BUCHAREST May 7 Romania's second-largest bank,
BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, posted a net profit of 13 million lei ($3.94 million)
in the first quarter, down 84 percent from the same period of
2012.
The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 37
million lei. BRD recorded a profit of 83 million lei in the
first quarter of last year.
In 2012 it posted a net loss of 332 million lei.
"The bank has been operating in a still difficult economic
environment in the first quarter of 2013, characterised by low
demand for banking products and services," BRD said in a
statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.2965 Romanian lei)
