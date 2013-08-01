BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST Aug 1 Romania's second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , posted a net profit of 62 million lei ($18.65 million) in the first half, up 58 percent from the same period of 2012.
The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 28.4 million lei. BRD recorded a profit of 39.4 million lei in the first half of last year.
"The net cost of risk for the first half of 2013 has seen a positive trend compared to June 30, 2012, with a decrease of 7.8 percent," BRD said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 3.3244 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran)
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).