BUCHAREST May 4 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 73 million lei ($18.69 million) in the first quarter, down 14.3 percent from 85 million lei in the same quarter of last year.

* Says results reflect "further provisioning of non defaulted loan exposures".

* Says its net banking income rose by 3.0 percent in the first quarter because of higher net interest income and net fees and commissions. BRD Group's net banking income stood at 647 million lei.

* Says its non-performing loan ratio stood at 16.4 percent, down from 20.3 percent at the end of March 2015.

* BRD CEO Philippe Lhotte: "The first quarter marked a good start to 2016, illustrating a pronounced improvement in operating performance and dynamic activity on individual and large corporate customers. Going forward, BRD will continue to pursue market opportunities by capitalizing on its universal bank model."

* Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX ($1 = 3.9054 lei)