(Corrects reporting period in headline to "2016" from "nine-month")

BUCHAREST Feb 9 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 728.3 million lei ($172.85 million) in 2016, up 64 percent from 445 million lei in 2015.

* The overall net profit of the BRD group, which includes leasing and asset management, stood at 763.5 million lei, up 63.4 percent on the year.

* Says the group's operating income rose by 7.0 percent to 2.78 billion lei.

($1 = 4.2135 lei)