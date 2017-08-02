BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank H1 net profit almost doubles to 750 mln lei

BUCHAREST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 750.06 million lei ($194.98 million) in the first half, almost double from 382.14 million lei in the same period of 2016 due to by higher net interest income and positive cost of risk.

* The overall net profit of the BRD group, which includes leasing and asset management, stood at 749.98 million lei.

* Says NPL ratio fell by 330 basis points, to 8.5 percent at the end of June compared with 11.8 percent at the end of June 2016, as a result of write offs and sales on non-performing loans.

* Says NPL coverage ratio was virtually unchanged at 75.0 percent.

* Says the group's net banking income amounted to 1.34 billion lei, up 2.1 percent compared to the first half of 2016, excluding non-recurring elements booked in the first half of 2016 (gain from AFS and VISA Europe transaction, which totaled RON 121 million).