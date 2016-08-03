BUCHAREST Aug 3 Romanian lender BRD Groupe
Societe Generale
* Says records net profit of 382 million lei ($96.22
million) in the first half, up 65 percent from 232 million lei
in the same period of last year.
* The overall net profit of BRD Group, which includes leasin
and asset management, stood at 381 million lei, up 64 percent on
the year.
* Says its net banking income rose by 13.7 percent in the
half to 1.38 billion lei because of higher net interest income
and net fees and commissions.
* Says its non-performing loan ratio fell to 14.4 percent,
from 18.6 percent at the end of June 2015.
* Says it set aside general provisions worth 90 million lei
to account for a law passed this year that enables borrowers to
walk away from their mortgaged properties.
* Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX
($1 = 3.9702 lei)
(Bucharest newsroom)