FRANKFURT Jan 7 BRE Bank, a
Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, expects net
profit to have grown substantially in 2011 from the previous
year, BRE's chief executive told a German newspaper.
"I assume that we can significantly improve our 2011 net
profit relative to the prior year," Cezary Stypulkowski told
Boersen Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday, without
giving details.
Stypulkowski had said in November that BRE's net profit
would likely surpass 1 billion zlotys ($283 million), after the
lender posted net profit of 642 million zlotys in 2010.
The chief executive declined to give a specific forecast for
earnings in 2012, saying prospects depended on the development
of the Polish economy.
"I continue to believe that 2012 will be a good year for BRE
Bank, Stypulkowski told the paper.
Commerzbank, which holds a 70 percent stake in BRE Bank,
sees Poland as a core market and has vowed to continue lending
there even as it retrenches in other areas, slashing
risk-weighted assets to meet tough new regulatory capital
requirements.
($1 = 3.5275 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)