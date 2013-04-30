RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds trim record bullish position in oil: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
WARSAW, April 30 BRE Bank, the Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reported a smaller-than-expected 2-percent fall in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday thanks to stable income and cost cuts.
BRE said its net profit slipped to 324 million zlotys ($102.56 million)compared to 278 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1591 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness