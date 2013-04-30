WARSAW, April 30 BRE Bank, the Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reported a smaller-than-expected 2-percent fall in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday thanks to stable income and cost cuts.

BRE said its net profit slipped to 324 million zlotys ($102.56 million)compared to 278 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1591 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)