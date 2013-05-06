BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
WARSAW May 6 Full-year net profit at Polish bluechip lender BRE Bank should beat 1 billion zlotys ($314.32 million), its Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Monday.
"1 billion zlotys is the minimum we should bring. After the first quarter I think the 1 billion is pretty certain," the CEO told TVN CNBC channel in an interview.
The German Commerzbank unit closed the first quarter with a bottom line of 324 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1815 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent