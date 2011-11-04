* Q3 earnings up 49 percent

* Net profit 307 mln zlotys vs analysts 271 mln

* Bad loan provisions 13 million below expectations (Adds more details, background)

WARSAW, Nov 4 BRE Bank , a Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank , reported a 49 percent jump in third-quarter earnings, beating expectations on strong demand for mortgages and other loans.

BRE said on Friday its net profit increased to 307 million zlotys ($97 million), whereas analysts expected 271 million.

BRE, which has relied on its internet arm mBank to fuel growth in the retail sector, earned 548 million zlotys from net interest income, mostly in line with analyst expectations.

Its bad loans provisions stood at 111 million zlotys, some 13 million below predictions, as Polish lenders continue to see improvements in the quality of its loan portfolios.

Shares in BRE have lost 11 percent this year versus a 13 percent retreat for Warsaw's banking index. ($1=3.169 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)