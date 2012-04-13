BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
WARSAW, April 13 Polish BRE Bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, plans to issue eurobonds worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.63 billion) to help fund its activities, the lender said on Friday.
"The issue will start when market conditions are appropriate," said BRE spokesman Piotr Rutkowski.
Commerzbank will organise the issue, which will be sold in tranches.
Moody's Investors Services assigned a 'Baa2' rating for the issue, while Fitch Ratings gave it an 'A' , in line with the bank's ratings. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Marcin Goclowski)
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.