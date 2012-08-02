BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
WARSAW Aug 2 BRE Bank, a Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reported a 20 percent rise in first-half earnings, a touch better than expected, as it was mostly spared the troubles with loans of ailing construction companies.
BRE said on Thursday its net profit increased to 651 million zlotys in the first six months of the year. Analysts expected it to stand at 625 million. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme