WARSAW Oct 30 BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank, reported a 9 percent drop in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, as expected, due to souring loans on the back of an economic slowdown.

BRE said it earned 280 million zlotys ($87.1 million)compared to 283 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.2133 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)