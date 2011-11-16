LONDON Nov 16 New rules banning "break fees" could result in fewer takeovers in Britain, according to a study from London's Cass Business School.

The UK introduced tighter takeover rules on Sept. 19 after a public outcry over Kraft's purchase of Cadbury, a cherished national brand.

Break fees -- penalties imposed on parties for abandoning an agreed deal in favour of a rival offer -- were abolished as part of the overhaul. Critics said they damaged competition because target companies were likely to stay with an initial bidder to avoid paying them.

Sonia Falconieri, one of the authors of the study, said that much depended on the scale of the break fees, however.

"What we found in our results is that it really depends ... how high the fees are. If they're not too high, this locking effect of the target doesn't really apply," she said.

"It might actually be counterproductive; to some extent bidders that feel they won't be protected or compensated by a break fee might decide not to start the process at all."

The revisions to the takeover code also stipulate bidders are named as soon as they show an interest in a target company, and limit the "put up or shut up" time for speculative bids to 28 days.

"I would expect that we will have a decrease in bids from overseas companies, especially because it's a very peculiar regulation compared to other jurisdictions --takeover fees have only been banned in the UK," said Falconieri. (Reporting by Ethan Bilby)