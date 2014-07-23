(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - GlaxoSmithKline is stuck in Big Pharma's strategic bind. The UK's top drugmaker has issued a profit warning for 2014 after suffering poor sales in the first half, sending its shares tumbling. GSK cannot afford to buy its way out of trouble by doing M&A, and its attractions as a takeover target are mixed. The catalysts for a share price recovery are hard to see.

Only months ago Chief Executive Andrew Witty unveiled the pharmaceutical deal of the decade, an innovative asset swap with Novartis. Now he's fighting on all fronts. A bribery scandal in China and a Serious Fraud Office investigation hang over the firm. Its key respiratory franchise is running out of puff.

The weak second-quarter numbers reflect big pharma's woes: patent expiry, pricing pressure, and lacklustre innovation. Lovaza, a cardiovascular drug, saw sales fall 81 percent to just 27 million pounds as generic competition bit. Asthma treatment Advair, nearly 20 percent of group sales, has come under pricing pressure in the increasingly competitive U.S. market, where healthcare insurers have consolidated and are squeezing the sector. Take-up of successor drugs has been slow.

There are no quick fixes. GSK has committed to maintaining its dividend, even with borrowings at 14.4 billion pounds, or 1.7 times this year's expected EBITDA. That constrains the ability to make acquisitions, as analysts at Liberum note. Nor is GSK an easy target for tax-inversion deals like that just agreed by Shire and attempted by Pfizer with AstraZeneca this year. It is a bigger mouthful, and the China scandal may deter buyers. Hence the stock's rating of 14 times 2015 forecast earnings, versus sector peers of 15 times.

Disposals could help pay down debt - an expected deal for off-patent drugs could raise 3 billion pounds this year, Sanford Bernstein reckons. There are six new drug launches in the works, including a new diabetes treatment that will undercut the U.S. competition. And investors are not yet giving much credit for the clever Novartis deal, set to complete next year. But if GSK reports more bad quarters, its dividend, equivalent to approximately 80 percent of earnings, could need pressing treatment.

CONTEXT NEWS

- GlaxoSmithKline said second-quarter sales fell 4 percent to 5.56 billion pounds, after stripping out currency movements. The group said earnings for the year would be flat, after previously guiding towards growth of 4 percent to 8 percent.

- GSK shares closed at 1,481.5 pence, down 4.7 percent.

- Reuters: GSK warns on profits as weak lung drug sales hit

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)

(On Twitter twitter.com/Unmack1)