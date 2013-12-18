DENVER Dec 18 A Chinese citizen convicted of
trying to smuggle American-made radiation-hardened microchips
from California to China was sentenced Wednesday to three years
in U.S. prison.
Philip Chaohui He, the target of a U.S. Homeland Security
sting, was arrested in late 2011 at a port near Los Angeles as
he approached a Chinese freighter. In his car trunk, agents
found 200 radiation-hardened microchips hidden inside a tub of
baby formula.
U.S. officials report a recent spike in efforts by the
Chinese government to obtain the specialized, American-made
microchips, which are critical for operating satellites and
ballistic missiles, as well as protecting military hardware from
solar and nuclear radiation. The He case was the subject of a
Reuters special report on Tuesday.
"I love my adopted country with all my heart," He said in
court Wednesday. "The last thing I would do would be to harm
this country. I'm sorry beyond words."
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Wiley Y. Daniel issued a
sentence that was about a year less than prosecutors sought and
a year more than He's lawyer requested. The judge said that
although He "bent over backwards to avoid getting caught," he
had otherwise led a productive life and had been a "model
prisoner."
He was charged in Denver because he ordered the microchips
from a nearby manufacturer, Aeroflex of Colorado Springs,
Colorado. In custody since December 2011, He pleaded guilty in
September to smuggling and conspiracy to violate the Arms Export
Control Act.
U.S. officials have said they believe the microchips were
purchased on behalf of the state-run Chinese space program. He
has said he believed they were for commercial, not government
use. His motive was monetary, not political, he said.
Born in China, He moved to the United States in the
mid-1990s. In April 2011, while working as an engineer for the
California state transportation agency, He used his side
business to order 312 radiation-hardened microchips from
Aeroflex.
It is legal to buy such sensitive technology for domestic
use, but illegal to export it without U.S. government approval.
Aeroflex employees found He's large order suspicious and alerted
Homeland Security agents, who initiated a sting.
After He sent Aeroflex a check for the full cost of the 312
microchips - $549,654 - undercover agents delivered them to He's
small company in Oakland. Although He was arrested carrying 200
microchips, 112 remain missing. U.S. authorities believe those
were successfully smuggled to China.