CANBERRA Jan 4 Australia's medical
regulator will on Wednesday launch an investigation into health
risks faced by 4,500 Australian women who received silicon
breast implants manufactured by a French company accused of
using defective material.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration, which approves and
monitors health-related products, said it would meet with expert
advisers to look at the risks posed by the implants .
"TGA is actively working on the concerns raised about Poly
Implant Prothese SA (PIP) implants and is reviewing the
available information on rupture rates for all breast implants,"
a TGA spokeswoman said.
The investigation is part of a global health scare following
the death from cancer last year of a French woman using the
implants made by the now-defunct PIP.
Around 300,000 women around the world bought implants made by
PIP, which went bankrupt in 2010 after an official investigation
revealed it was using a cheaper, unapproved industrial-grade
silicone in some of its products.
Australian health authorities said information on
the implants has not been readily forthcoming from French
regulatory authorities as a criminal investigation into the
implants was underway in France.
But PIP-manufactured implants had been tested in Australia
for shell strength in July 2010 with no problems detected, and
it was unclear if any substandard implants supplied by PIP had
been supplied in Australia.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)