PARIS Jan 18 The founder of a French
company at the heart of an international health scandal
acknowledged on Wednesday that he had used unapproved silicone
in breast implants, but said France's recommendation for women
to have them removed was "criminal".
The scandal erupted in December when the French government
advised 30,000 women to have PIP implants removed because of
reports that they were more prone to rupturing than standard
medical implants. Concern focused on last year's death from
cancer of a French woman with PIP implants.
In a brief but defiant interview with RTL radio, Jean-Claude
Mas, founder of Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), said he had never
denied that his home-made silicone gel was not approved by
regulators, and scoffed at the idea that it was a health risk.
Countries such as Britain, Brazil or Argentina where the
protheses were also sold, did not share France's recommendation.
There was "no medical, scientific reason" to believe the
industrial-grade gel PIP used to fill its protheses was toxic,
Mas said, saving his harshest words for French Health Minister
Xavier Bertrand.
"This man has decided to reimburse patients even though
there was no medical reason to do so," said Mas. "Why pay for
women's explantations where there is a real surgery risk? This
decision is criminal."
France said it would cover the cost for explantations of PIP
implants in French women and pay for the implantation of new
protheses in women who received implants after breast cancer.
Some 300,000 implants were sold around the world by the
French company located in the south of France, once the
third-largest global seller of breast protheses, before
regulators shut it down in March 2010. The company is now in
bankruptcy.
Health officials say PIP used a non-medical grade silicone
to fill its implants without disclosing that to regulators.
No one has been charged in the case, but a judicial source
has told Reuters that between four to six PIP managers will face
a Marseille court in October for fraud and deceptive business
practices.
A separate investigation into possible involuntary homicide
was opened last month following the 2010 cancer death of a woman
with PIP implants.
Asked about the industrial-grade ingredients used in PIP's
homemade silicone gel, Mas said "a chemical product can be used
to make lots of things."
France's medical device regulator AFSSAPS has said that PIP
implants ruptured at higher rates than other manufacturers'
products. The silicone gel that leaked out of their coverings,
or envelopes, cause irritation and inflammation, AFSSAPS said.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage Editing by Maria Golovnina)