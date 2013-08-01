BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
WARSAW, July 25 BRE Bank, the Polish arm of German lender Commerzbank CBKGk.DE>, reported a 15-percent net profit fall after record low interest rates took a bite out of its income, although the figure was above expectations.
The Polish bank said it earned 272 million zlotys compared to 260 million predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: