Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB :
* Q4 net sales 80.5 million Swedish crowns ($9.73 million) versus 68.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 3.8 million crowns versus 3.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 3.7 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.01 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2699 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order