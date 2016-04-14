April 14 Breitburn Energy Partners LP
said it has decided to suspend distributions on preferred units
and defer interest payments as the company was in talks with
secured debtholders.
The oil and gas master limited partnership is the latest
among a wave of cash-strapped companies skipping interest
payments as they seek to restructure debt to weather a prolonged
slump in crude prices.
Breitburn said deferring interest payment of a total of
about $46.7 million due on Thursday has kicked off a 30-day
grace period, and plans to use it to explore strategic
alternatives to strengthen its balance sheet.
The company said it has retained Lazard Frères & Co LLC as
its financial adviser and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as its
legal adviser to assist in the strategic review, in addition to
Jefferies LLC, which will provide corporate and financial
advisory services.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)