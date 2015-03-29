NEW YORK, March 29 Breitburn Energy Partners LP
said on Sunday that it would sell $1 billion of convertible
preferred units and senior secured notes in private offerings to
investment funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners and other
purchasers.
The offerings are expected to close on April 8, according to
a statement.
Breitburn will issue $350 million of perpetual convertible
preferred units at a price of $7.50.
The $650 million of senior secured notes, due May 2020, will
pay 9.25 percent per year in interest, the statement said.
Breitburn also said that it plans to cut its common
distribution to $0.50 per unit on an annualized basis in
conjunction with the offerings.
"This lower distribution rate is part of an overall plan to
increase Breitburn's liquidity and strategic flexibility for a
potentially prolonged market downturn," the statement said.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Eric Walsh)