Sept 24 BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P., and BreitBurn Energy Finance Corp on Monday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market, Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BREITBURN ENERGY PARTNERS L.P./FINANCE CORPORATION AMT $200 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 4/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS