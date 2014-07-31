MILAN, July 31 Italian brakes maker Brembo revised its revenue growth and EBITDA margin forecast for the full year after strong first-quarter figures and a solid second quarter, Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said on Thursday.

"I would imagine that sales for the full year will grow around 13 percent and the EBITDA margin at between 14.5-15 percent, maybe closer to 15 percent," Tiraboschi told Reuters.

The company had previously guided for 2014 revenue growth of 8-10 percent and an EBITDA margin of 14 percent. It said on Thursday net profit rose 48 percent in the first half. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)