UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 The chairman of Italian brakes maker Brembo said on Friday he confirmed the group's guidance for the year.
"The third quarter is going fairly well in most of Europe, so-so in Italy, but we are still optimistic," Alberto Bombassei said on the sidelines of a conference.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources