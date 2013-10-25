UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 25 Italian brake maker Brembo's share sale is seen priced at 19.60 euros, two traders said on Friday.
Late Thursday, Banca IMI said Brembo's main shareholder was selling about 3 percent of the group in accelerated book building, at a price between 19.60 and 19.90 euros.
(Reporting by Eliza Anzolin, writing by Jennifer Clark)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources