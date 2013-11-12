UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 12 Italian brake maker Brembo said on Tuesday its net profit rose 50 percent in the third quarter this year boosted by a better performance of its business in Germany, the U.S., France and Britain.
In a statement Brembo said its profit in the period was 20.1 million euros ($26.9 million).
The company said it expected revenues in the fourth quarter of the year to grow at rates seen so far this year.
Brembo sales rose 14.5 percent to 391.5 million euros in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources