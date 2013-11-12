MILAN Nov 12 Italian brake maker Brembo said on Tuesday its net profit rose 50 percent in the third quarter this year boosted by a better performance of its business in Germany, the U.S., France and Britain.

In a statement Brembo said its profit in the period was 20.1 million euros ($26.9 million).

The company said it expected revenues in the fourth quarter of the year to grow at rates seen so far this year.

Brembo sales rose 14.5 percent to 391.5 million euros in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)