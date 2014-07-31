MILAN, July 31 Italian brakes maker Brembo on Thursday reported a 48 percent rise in first-half net profit, boosted by higher sales and improvements across its businesses, and forecast good growth in revenues and margins for the remainder of the year.

The company, which supplies brakes to car makers including Ferrari and Porsche, said net profit for the January-June period rose to 64 million euros ($86 million), while revenues were up 18 percent to 901.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7467 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)