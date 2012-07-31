MILAN, July 31 Italian brake maker Brembo
said on Tuesday its net profit rose 7.6 percent to
14.5 million euros in the second quarter from a year before,
bolstered by strong sales in its main market, Germany, and in
the United States.
Revenues for the second quarter were up 10 percent at 352.7
million euros.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation(EBITDA) were 45.5 million euros, up 6.8 percent
year on year.
"The performance of our order backlog allows us to look
towards the coming months with confidence," said Brembo Chairman
Alberto Bombassei, while noting an economic and financial crisis
is impacting the automotive markets of southern Europe.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mark Potter)