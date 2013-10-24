MILAN Oct 24 Italian brake maker Brembo's controlling shareholder Alberto Bombassei is selling about 3 percent of the group in accelerated book building, Banca IMI said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale price is between 19.60 and 19.90 euros, the statement said, compared to a closing price of 20.30 euros on Thursday. The sale is aimed at institutional investors.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Naomi O'Leary)