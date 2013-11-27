(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Ian Bremmer
Nov 27 In 2005, Karen Hughes became George W.
Bush's undersecretary of public diplomacy. Her charge, both
poorly defined and ill-timed, was to improve America's
international image in the years after the country had launched
two wars. "Other countries will side with us and do what we want
if only we better explain our point of view," the thinking went,
"and make them see us as we see ourselves." By the time Hughes
left office in 2007, international opinion of the U.S. was no
higher than it was when she arrived, according to polls.
And yet, this kind of
if-we-say-it-clearly-enough-they-will-listen diplomacy is not
exclusive to the Bush administration. It has carried over into
the Obama White House. So when an Obama administration official
says that Washington welcomes a "strong, responsible, and
prosperous China" that plays a "constructive" role in regional
and global institutions, Chinese officials are left to wonder
who gets to decide what the words "responsible" and
"constructive" mean for China's foreign policy. Responsible and
constructive for whom?
And when senior U.S. officials describe their relationship
with Iran as "marked by open hostilities since the 1979 Islamic
Revolution in Tehran," they are insulting the intelligence of
the men they've been negotiating with. From the Iranian
perspective, bad relations with the U.S. didn't begin in 1979.
They started back in 1953, when Kermit Roosevelt Jr., grandson
of Teddy, led a CIA-backed coup to remove an Iranian prime
minister - proving that Americans would violate Iran's
sovereignty to ensure its favored politician ruled the country.
This dissonance between what's presented and what's
perceived is a problem, especially in a new world order that
lacks order. More than ever, the U.S. needs help and cooperation
from other countries to manage challenges like Syria, Libya, and
the Trans-Pacific Partnership - but its diplomacy is outdated.
Americans have never been willing to understand how their
actions are received by others and to accept the consequences of
those actions. The country was once powerful enough to get away
with that myopia. It's not anymore.
Take, for example, the repeated suggestion that China become
a "responsible stakeholder" in international politics, a phrase
made famous by then-Deputy Secretary of State (later World Bank
President) Robert Zoellick during the Bush years. The Obama
administration has embraced this view - but Beijing sees itself
differently. Beijing wants international institutions capable of
seeing the world from a Chinese point of view. It feels like
it's in a different position than the U.S., still radically poor
per capita and therefore not responsible for expensive
heavy-lifting in the world at large, as we saw last week with
its meager response to Typhoon Haiyan. When the U.S. demands
that China behave like the superpower it's becoming, it fails to
recognize how China regards itself.
It's tough to be self-aware in negotiations when you're also
hypocritical. That's what we've seen with America's insistence
that other countries give up cyber-warfare and surveillance
while it continues to dodge serious questions about the
capabilities and actions of its National Security Agency.
Several months of headlines have made clear that the U.S. is
demanding a kind of cyber-disarmament while keeping its own
spying capabilities within reach.
This is still a relatively new position for the United
States. Historically blessed with a resource-rich terrain, and
protected by two oceans, the U.S. had structural advantages that
carried it through two centuries of prosperity. But those oceans
don't separate America from the rest of the world anymore -
globalization saw to that. Now every country is connected, and
Western powers have lost many of their traditional advantages.
The sooner the U.S. becomes aware of that, the sooner it can
engage in the kind of diplomacy that a G-Zero world requires.
The most effective American emissaries are now the ones who
aren't just hyping America's view - they're the ones who
understand the historical, economic, and political circumstances
of their partners. This sounds like common sense diplomacy, but
it's clear that for America, it's radical. As John Kerry moves
around the world, trying to negotiate peace treaties in Israel,
nuclear deals in Iran, and pivots to Asia, it's something to
keep in mind.
