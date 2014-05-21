(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Ian Bremmer
May 21 As a result of last week's parliamentary
election in India, three of the world's strongest and most
transformational leaders are now in Asia: Japan's Shinzo Abe,
China's Xi Jinping, and India's Narendra Modi. They control a
fifth of the global economy and govern two-fifths of its
citizens. All have active plans to shake up their societies.
The expectations and the stakes are sky-high for each of
these leaders, but none more so than Modi. Last week, Modi won
the world's largest-ever democratic election in a decisive
fashion, with his party converting 31 percent of the national
vote into 52 percent of the seats in parliament - the first
absolute majority in the lower house of parliament since 1984.
Meanwhile, the reigning National Congress Party - which has
ruled India nearly without a break since its independence from
Britain - turned in its worst-ever performance, losing
three-quarters of its seats.
Why do Indian voters find Modi so appealing - or, depending
on your outlook, Congress' leadership so repulsive? As chief
minister of Gujarat, his state of 60 million people, Modi
unlocked economic gains reminiscent of China. During his 12-year
tenure, Gujarat's per capita income outpaced the national
average, rising almost fourfold. Modi put his money where his
mottos were - "less government and more governance" and "no red
tape, only red carpet" - paring back suffocating state
inefficiencies to unlock business potential and competitiveness.
This is precisely what the Congress party has been unable to
solve at a national level, with high inflation, lagging economic
growth (at least by historical standards), and legislative
gridlock that makes America's Congress look like a well-oiled
machine.
Indian voters want Modi to implement the Gujarat model on a
national scale. The question is whether Modi can do so as
quickly and dramatically as Indians demand. Unlike China and
Japan, power in India remains woefully decentralized, and a
sweeping win won't change that. We won't see a quick recovery in
India's legislative output, which last year was at its least
productive levels in history. That's because the houses of
parliament remain split, with the Congress party and its allies
maintaining a plurality of seats in India's upper house, the
Rajya Sabha. Congress holds 12 of India's 28 (soon to be 29)
states, which in turn elect the upper house members; Modi's BJP
has only five.
The next round of elections, where only a third of the
chamber's seats will be in play, doesn't happen until 2016. And
just as the BJP has derailed the Congress party agenda in an
opposition role over the last decade, now we'll see a role
reversal, with Congress engaging in rabid obstructionism. Modi
will struggle to cut enough red tape to match voters' lofty
expectations. When it comes to politically sensitive issues like
labor, energy and agriculture, structural reforms that require
legislative fixes will be hard to implement any time soon.
But even if Modi's opponents stymie his national legislative
agenda, Modi will have an immediate impact in three key areas.
First, he will focus his efforts on national action he can take
without parliament's assistance. He can use the power of
executive decision to liberalize foreign direct investment and
permit the streamlining of infrastructure and industrial
projects.
Second, India's decentralized system cuts both ways: even if
it makes the national agenda harder, it presents opportunities
for change at the state level, where many of the most dramatic
structural changes will occur. Modi's premiership can enable a
Gujarat model of development to spread to some other states,
including many in India's poorer north. Infrastructure
development and active efforts to speed foreign direct
investment should pick up.
Lastly, Modi will push for his country to play a more
significant role internationally. Modi will promote a
revitalized India on the world stage, welcoming a second look
from multinational corporations and major powers alike. Optimism
from foreign investors in anticipation of a stronger, more
accommodative Modi government has helped push the rupee to a
10-month high against the dollar and stock markets to all-time
records. Modi will welcome closer relations with everyone from
the U.S., Europe and Japan to China and Russia.
In a G-Zero world, with no single dominant voice and a lack
of global coordination, India now stands out as a rare oasis of
leadership and a prime opportunity for bilateral engagement.
Take India's direct relationship with Washington, where
high-profile visa issues, including the arrest of an Indian
diplomat in New York, have strained relations. The United States
denied Modi a visa in 2005 based on his role in Gujarat riots in
2002. But sometimes winning really does solve everything: after
Modi's election victory, Obama called to congratulate him and
invite him to the United States. For his part, Modi is looking
to put points on the board, not settle scores. Expect him to
pursue an invigorated, pragmatic approach to international
relations.
With a resounding mandate, Modi isn't only focused on a
10-week plan, but also a 10-year blueprint to transform India.
Let's hope India can wait that long.
