(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Ian Bremmer
Dec 30 Give credit to Vladimir Putin and his New
York Times op-ed on Syria for sparking a new tactic for foreign
leaders hoping to influence American public opinion. In recent
weeks, Saudi Arabian political elites have followed Putin's
lead, using American outlets to express their distaste with the
West's foreign policy, particularly with regard to Syria and
Iran. In comments to the Wall Street Journal, prominent Saudi
Prince Turki al-Faisal decried the United States for cutting a
preliminary deal with Iran on its nuclear program without giving
the Saudis a seat at the table, and for Washington's
unwillingness to oppose Assad in the wake of the atrocities he's
committed. Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Britain followed with an
op-ed in the New York Times entitled "Saudi Arabia Will Go It
Alone." The Saudis are clearly upholding the vow made by
intelligence chief Bandar bin Sultan back in October to undergo
a "major shift" away from the United States.
In light of the recent actions of the Obama administration,
many allies are also frustrated and confused, and even hedging
their bets in reaction to the United States' increasingly
unpredictable foreign policy. But of all the disappointed
countries, none is more so than Saudi Arabia - and with good
reason. That's because the two countries have shared interests
historically - but not core values - and those interests have
recently diverged.
First, America's track record in the Middle East in recent
years has sowed distrust. The relationship began to deteriorate
with the United States' initial response to the Arab Spring,
where its perceived pro-democratic stance stood at odds with the
Saudi ruling elite. After Washington stood behind the elections
that installed a Muslim Brotherhood government in Egypt and then
spoke out against the Egyptian army's attempt to remove
President Mohammad Morsi, the Saudi royals were left to wonder
where Washington would stand if similar unrest broke out on
their soil.
Second, while the oil trade has historically aligned
U.S.-Saudi interests, the unconventional energy breakthrough in
North America is calling this into question. The United States
and Canada are utilizing hydraulic fracturing and horizontal
drilling techniques, leading to a surge in domestic energy
production. That development leaves America significantly less
dependent on oil from the Middle East, and contributes to the
U.S.' shifting interests and increasing disengagement in the
region. Not only does Saudi Arabia lose influence in Washington
- many of the top American executives in the oil industry were
their best conduits - but it also puts the Saudis on the wrong
end of this long-term trend toward increasing global energy
supply.
To say that oil is an integral part of Saudi Arabia's
economy is a gross understatement. Oil still accounts for 45
percent of Saudi GDP, 80 percent of budget revenue, and 90
percent of exports. In the months ahead, new oil supply is
expected to outstrip new demand, largely on the back of
improvements in output in Iraq and Libya. By the end of the
first quarter of 2014, Saudi Arabia will likely have to reduce
production to keep prices stable. And the trend toward more
supply doesn't take into account the potential for a
comprehensive Iranian nuclear deal that would begin to ease
sanctions and allow more Iranian crude to reach global markets.
It is this ongoing nuclear negotiation with Iran that poses
the principal threat to an aligned United States and Saudi
Arabia. An Iranian deal would undercut Saudi Arabia's leadership
over fellow Gulf States, as other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
members like Kuwait and the UAE would welcome resurgent trade
with Iran. At the same time, Iran would emerge over the longer
term as the chief competitor for influence across the broader
region, serving as the nexus of Shi'ite power. The Saudis would
find themselves most directly threatened by this Shi'ite
resurgence within neighboring Bahrain, a majority Shi'ite state
ruled by a Sunni regime that is backstopped by the Saudi royals.
The bottom line: the Saudis are actively competing with Iran
for influence throughout the Middle East. That's why the Saudis
have the most at stake from any easing of sanctions on Iran, any
normalization of relations with the West, or any nuclear
breakthrough that gives Iran the ultimate security bargaining
chip. The Saudis have reaped the benefits of an economically
weak Iran - and they are not prepared to relinquish that
advantage. Ultimately, any deal that exchanges Iranian economic
security for delays in Iran's nuclear program is a fundamental
problem for Saudi Arabia - as is any failed deal that allows
sanctions to unravel.
For all of these reasons, even though the United States will
be buying Saudi oil for years to come and will still sell the
Saudis weapons, American policy in the Middle East has now made
the United States more hostile to Saudi interests than any other
major country outside the region. That's why the Saudis have
been so vocal about the United States' perceived policy
failures.
But to say Obama has messed up the Middle East is a serious
overstatement. What he has tried to do is avoid getting too
involved in a messed up Middle East. Obama ended the war in
Iraq. In Libya, he did everything possible to remain on the
sidelines, not engaging until the GCC and Arab League beseeched
him to - and even then, only in a role of "leading from behind"
the French and the British.
Call the Obama policy "engaging to disengage." In Syria,
Obama did everything possible to stay out despite the damage to
his international credibility. When the prospect for a chemical
weapons agreement arose, he leapt at the chance to point to a
tangible achievement that could justify the U.S. remaining a
spectator to the broader civil war. In Iran, a key goal of
Obama's diplomatic engagement will be to avoid the use of
military force down the road. It hasn't always been pretty, but
Obama has at least been trying to act in the best interests of
the United States - interests that are diverging from Saudi
Arabia's.
That is all too clear when you look at the Saudi ambassador
to Britain's perception of the West's dealings in Syria and
Iran: "The West has allowed one regime to survive and the other
to continue its program for uranium enrichment, with all the
consequent dangers of weaponization."
The Saudis have a growing stake in all of these conflicts;
for the United States, they are waning as priorities. These
Middle East hot spots will remain a mess regardless of the
United States' stance. But the Saudis have a preferred mess -
and it's not the one the Americans are leaving them with.
(Ian Bremmer)