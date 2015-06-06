(Repeats with company name in the first paragraph)
FRANKFURT, June 6 German chemicals distributor
Brenntag is on the lookout for takeover targets
including in North America, Steven Holland, the company's chief
executive, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag.
Last year, Brenntag spent 140 million euros ($155.55
million) on acquisitions - well below its usual annual budget of
between 200-250 million euros, Holland told the weekly newspaper
according to an advance copy of the article due to be published
on Sunday.
The paper did not give any further details.
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
