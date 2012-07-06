PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 27
Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, July 6 Financial investor BC Partners has started the placement of 6.9 million shares in German chemicals distributor Brenntag, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The share placement, equaling about 13.3 percent of Brenntag's shares, is organised by Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Mark Potter)
Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.