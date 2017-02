FRANKFURT Feb 24 Private equity group BC Partners has placed 7 million shares in German chemicals distributor Brenntag at 82.50 euros ($110) apiece in an accelerated offering, a person close to the process said on Friday.

Due to high demand, the transaction volume has been increased from the initially planned 5 million shares, the source added. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner)