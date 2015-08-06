FRANKFURT Aug 6 Brenntag, the
world's largest chemicals distributor, posted a 31.2 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped
especially by growth in North America.
Quarterly earnings attributable to Brenntag shareholders
rose to 107.2 million euros, above a consensus in a Reuters poll
of 101 million euros.
"The Group has performed well in the first half with growth
in all regions whilst overcoming some economic headwind and
industry specific challenges, which underlines the structural
growth and resilience of our business model," said Chief
Executive Steven Holland.
