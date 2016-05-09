FRANKFURT May 9 Germany's Brenntag, the world's largest chemicals distributor, reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, far below forecasts, due to a large devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar and a challenging business environment in North America.

Brenntag shares were indicated down 7 percent ahead of the 0700 GMT Frankfurt market open.

In results that raised questions about its earnings outlook, net profit was 66 million euros ($75 million), Brenntag said on Monday. That compared with a Reuters poll average estimate of a 4 percent rise in net profit to 94 million euros.

Brenntag said its Venezuelan business was no longer generating meaningful core profit as a result of the devaluation of the bolivar by more than 90 percent in February. It made foreign exchange losses of 27 million euros in the quarter.

"Business performance in the first quarter of 2016 was impacted by the weakness in the oil & gas sector, the challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly in North America, and the devaluation of the currency in Venezuela," Brenntag said in a statement.

It said it believed its Latin American operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be down significantly this year.

Brenntag confirmed its overall outlook for the group in which it expects to achieve growth in all relevant earnings metrics including "meaningful growth" in operating gross profit and operating EBITDA.

But DZ Bank analyst Thomas Maul said that those goals were now somewhat in question.

"Q1 results (especially the weakness in North American business) may raise doubts whether this level is achievable," he wrote in a note to clients.

Latin America accounted for 12 million of Brenntag's total of 192 million euros in first-quarter operating EBITDA. ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)