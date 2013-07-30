* New output will not reverse decline in BFOE volumes

* Biggest new UK fields will produce heavy oil or gas

* Addition of Troll and DUC unlikely to improve liquidity

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, July 30 Increased North Sea oil output is the wrong sort of crude to replenish the Brent benchmark - a diminishing base on which the price of more than half of the world's international oil trade rests, industry experts say.

The benchmark is underpinned by only four North Sea crudes - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE).

But supplies are dwindling. In 2008, the BFOE streams produced some 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) but today this is down to 813,000 bpd. "There's a very small volume of oil being traded against (the Brent) contract," said Peter Parry, head of global oil and gas consulting at Bain & Company.

Platts, which publishes benchmark price references, is considering whether to add other North Sea crudes to its dated Brent quote, but traders say this would have little impact on the physical volumes traded in the price assessment window. Instead, more radical solutions may be needed.

"We're already in a transition period and there will come a point where if they don't do something it will become defunct," said Anna Howell, an energy partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills. "If there isn't enough output it won't be a useful benchmark."

The shrinking volumes backing Brent have led some to argue that crude trading will migrate away from a Brent basis. "The stopping point has always been - what else is out there?" said Parry.

But the possibility that Brent will be superseded is already being acknowledged in longer-term energy contracts, said Howell. These 20-year contracts need to include a replacement indexation formula if they currently use a Brent-based pricing formula.

TOO HEAVY

Although Britain's North Sea oil and gas output is expected to rise by almost a third by 2017, this is thought unlikely to reverse the decline in BFOE.

The problem is that the biggest new fields will produce either heavy oil - which experts say cannot go into the Brent or Forties blend - or a gas and condensate mix.

"In the North Sea we are seeing more heavy crude coming on stream," said Parry. "If you have a very sulphurous crude, you don't want that to contaminate a larger stream. That's why we are seeing more (crudes) go by tanker, because they don't fit the blended stream."

For example, Statoil's Mariner field, estimated to have over 250 million barrels in recoverable reserves, will produce ultra-heavy oil, which will be exported by tanker. EnQuest's Kraken field, which has some 160 million barrels in reserves, is also classed as ultra-heavy oil.

By contrast, output from BP's Kinnoull, which will go into the Forties blend, is estimated to have more modest total recoverable reserves of some 45 million barrels. And Oseberg Delta, slated for a 2014 start-up, is estimated to contain just 77 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"The fields have been worked very hard in the North Sea," said Charles Whall, co-manager of the Investec Global Energy Fund. "The heavy oilfields require a lot of wells, and it's difficult to make this economic offshore. Even with the best technologies, this mini-boom in the North Sea won't turn around the significant depletion - there are no easy wins there."

Recognising the problem, Platts has taken steps to increase liquidity and strengthen the benchmark. This year it introduced quality premiums for Oseberg and Ekofisk to encourage more of these cargoes to trade in the price assessment window.

The move appears to have worked, with 28 bids and offers of Ekofisk crude and three trades in the window since May 1, compared with three bids and offers and no trades in January-April 2013, prior to the introduction of the quality premiums.

Oseberg has attracted 26 bids and offers since May 1 and five trades, compared with no trades in January-April 2013.

Platts has also mulled the addition of other crudes to the BFOE basket, previously highlighting Troll and DUC as the most likely candidates. But it sees no reason to rush.

NEW CRUDES NEEDED?

"We do not see a need at this moment to add any new grades, but we continue to monitor the performance of dated Brent as well as the markets for Troll and DUC," said Jorge Montepeque, Platts global editorial director, marketing reporting.

Traders and consultants are sceptical as to whether the addition of Troll and DUC will make much difference. "These crudes tend to go into Statoil and Maersk's own systems and are rarely seen in the market," said Parry.

"Statoil's Mongstad refinery was built to run Troll crude," a trader said. "That won't change overnight - they need it."

This has led some to wonder if more drastic measures will be needed, such as the addition of non-North Sea crudes from the Middle East. McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit Platts said it currently sees no need to step out of the North Sea and look elsewhere.

"But we have indicated that in our long-term vision we could incorporate similar types - light, medium gravity, sweet or medium/sweet grades into the BFOE from other regions," Montepeque said. "...the mechanism could use the delivered price of these grades adjusted with a freight component." (Editing by William Hardy)